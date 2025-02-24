This Umami Powerhouse Rounds Out The Flavor Of Brownies Like You've Never Imagined

When it comes to upgrading your brownies, swirls of caramel or chopped, dried fruit make for tasty additions. Chocolate is an incredibly versatile flavor that pairs well with everything from coffee to cherries, leaving a lot of room for interpretation when it comes to brownies. Miso might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind — but if you're a fan of sweet and salty, consider adding it to your next batch of brownies.

Enjoy sea salt dark chocolate or salted caramel? Chances are you'll also like miso-infused brownies. Miso, a fermented soybean paste used as a base for soup and broth, can provide balance and more depth of flavor to brownies. The salty umami flavors of miso paste contrast and cut through the sweetness of brownies. The rich nuttiness of miso can also enhance the deep chocolate flavors, and umami also tames the bitterness of cocoa powder.

Umami flavors in desserts is not such an odd concept — we see bacon incorporated into chocolate and decadent ricotta cheese folded into cake batter. While umami is not always easy to identify right away, it does a good job of enhancing other more prominent flavors without taking the spotlight. You shouldn't necessarily taste miso in the brownies, but rather notice that the richness of the chocolate is more pronounced. On top of flavor, miso contributes to moisture and texture. Because it contains fermented proteins and natural sugars, it adds a slightly fudgy, buttery, almost caramelized quality to brownies.