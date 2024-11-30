Give Chocolate Bark A Hint Of Umami With A Savory Addition
Chocolate bark — a popular treat made from melted chocolate that often resembles the bark of a tree — lends itself to a long list of toppings, ranging from candy, sprinkles, and cookies right on through to dried fruit and nuts. Peppermint bark, covered in crushed candy canes, is also a popular variation come Christmas time. However, one thing you've probably never thought about topping your chocolate bark with is bacon (and if you have, you're a culinary genius).
Yes, this breakfast staple may sound like an odd addition to your next batch of chocolate bark, but hear us out. The umami flavor (umami meaning a savory or meaty taste, most often found in Asian cooking) will give this treat a surprising savory edge, whilst also providing texture (more on that in a moment). If you're still not convinced, consider how other savory ingredients — pretzels, peanut butter, and potato chips, for example — are already widely utilized in sweet treats, while bacon itself is often paired with sweet ingredients like maple syrup and banana. And don't even get us started on the deliciousness that is chocolate-covered bacon. All of this to say, bacon and chocolate bark are an unlikely albeit totally sensical match.
Tips for adding bacon to chocolate bark
The key to making this treat taste its absolute best lies in the cooking of the bacon. Ideally you want the meat to be nice and crispy, as opposed to soft (repeat after us: Soggy bacon and chocolate is NOT a vibe). Anything with a little caramelization always has a more complex flavor and that is certainly true of bacon; cooking it until crispy will also provide a crunchy contrast to the smoothness of the chocolate, which will pop in your mouth. You need only use small pieces of bacon to get a decent umami kick, so with that in mind, chop the meat up into small pieces before sprinkling over your bark (this will also make for a more pleasing aesthetic than large chunks!). As for the cut of bacon itself, that really doesn't matter — whatever you have on hand will do. Similarly, you can use any kind of chocolate you like, though semi-sweet or milk varieties are preferable over dark, for the fact they won't overpower the taste of the bacon.
For even more flavor, lean into the bacon-as-breakfast theme by swirling a little maple syrup through the chocolate before it sets (or even coating the bacon in maple syrup prior to cooking) — crumbling over cubes of crispy French toast — or dusting with a little cinnamon sugar. And finally, if you really want to amp up the umami flavor, consider sprinkling over a teeny tiny bit of sea salt. Enjoy!