Does Cold Water Actually Boil Faster?

From deviled eggs to perfect al dente pasta and the many foods that are simply better when prepared in water, boiling water is a simple yet indispensable cooking element. Not only does piping hot water tenderize your favorite foods, but it's also an easy way to remove potential waterborne pathogens in the event of a public water crisis. Despite its utility, boiled water doesn't come to a bubbling swell in the blink of an eye, and waiting around for it to reach its boiling point isn't exactly a convenience. But what if you could expedite the process?

You may have heard the rumor that cold water comes to a boil faster than room temperature or warm water, but is it fact or fiction? Chowhound spoke with Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS, principal of Corvus Blue LLC, food science communicator with the Institute of Food Technologists, and senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University, to set the record straight before the kettle whistles.

The short answer is no, cold water doesn't boil faster than room temperature or warm water. In fact, cold water takes longer to boil because, according to Shelke, "it needs more time to absorb the necessary heat to reach its boiling point." This myth likely stems from the fact that cold water absorbs heat more rapidly at first due to the significant difference in temperature between the water and the heating element, informing the misconception that it continues heating at the same expedited rate. "However," Shelke says, "once it [cold water] reaches a similar temperature to hot water, the heating rate continues as that of hot water. So, the cold water actually requires more time than hot water."