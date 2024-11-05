Italy's Mozzarella In Carrozza Sandwich Is Like A Grown-Up Cheese Stick
Cheese and bread: It's a dependable combination that can be reinterpreted into an ever-surprising range of forms. Hence the numerous tips for the crispiest grilled cheese, or the broad potential for a ham and cheese sandwich. However, if you want to lean into a pairing that's especially cheesy — say, even cheese stick-like — then try out Italy's mozzarella in carrozza sandwich.
A classic from Naples, this dish craftily fills two pieces of white bread with mozzarella before soaking the entire sandwich in eggs, throwing on bread crumbs, and frying the sandwich to crispy completion. With its beautiful golden brown color, the food resembles a giant mozzarella stick, but just wait until you pull it apart. Strands of melted mozzarella separate, creating strings of mouth-watering magic attached to crispy bread pieces. In fact, many believe this pre-eating maneuver lends the dish its name — "carrozza" translates to "carriage" in English — with the strings of cheese referencing horse reins.
The dish is then served with a side of humble marinara sauce or pesto, making it the perfect vessel for dipping. Italian chefs may also stuff it with anchovies, prosciutto, or spicy nduja sausage. Given its versatility and cheesiness, it's no surprise that the mozzarella in carrozza sandwich has spread across Italy and made its way onto American tables.
The mozzarella in carrozza sandwich consists of deep-fried cheese and bread
Although straightforward in premise, this tasty sandwich requires some details to get right. First of all, skip the fresh mozzarella on this one, as it'll give off too much moisture. Instead, procure that pre-packaged and drained milky white cheese. To really ensure there's no sogginess, press out any mozzarella liquid prior to preparation, just in case.
Then, there's the bread component to consider. The sandwich is traditionally an affordable, humble food, so once again, there's no need to get fancy. A slightly stale, white Italian loaf is ideal — think the kind of crusty bread you'd use for perfect bruschetta. If that's not available, some good old white sandwich bread, sans crust, is also perfect for the job. You can achieve a delicious exterior crust with several bread crumb options, including Italian-style, panko, or generic store-brand bread crumbs.
The sandwich construction is methodical, with an ample amount of cheese but not an overabundance — after all, sogginess is a concern. A few slices of cold cuts or anchovies are welcome, and then the sandwich just needs a quick egg baste and bread crumb application, followed by frying. Cooked in a pan of olive oil or deep-fried at a low temperature, a delectably golden brown snack results.