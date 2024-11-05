Italy's Mozzarella In Carrozza Sandwich Is Like A Grown-Up Cheese Stick

Cheese and bread: It's a dependable combination that can be reinterpreted into an ever-surprising range of forms. Hence the numerous tips for the crispiest grilled cheese, or the broad potential for a ham and cheese sandwich. However, if you want to lean into a pairing that's especially cheesy — say, even cheese stick-like — then try out Italy's mozzarella in carrozza sandwich.

A classic from Naples, this dish craftily fills two pieces of white bread with mozzarella before soaking the entire sandwich in eggs, throwing on bread crumbs, and frying the sandwich to crispy completion. With its beautiful golden brown color, the food resembles a giant mozzarella stick, but just wait until you pull it apart. Strands of melted mozzarella separate, creating strings of mouth-watering magic attached to crispy bread pieces. In fact, many believe this pre-eating maneuver lends the dish its name — "carrozza" translates to "carriage" in English — with the strings of cheese referencing horse reins.

The dish is then served with a side of humble marinara sauce or pesto, making it the perfect vessel for dipping. Italian chefs may also stuff it with anchovies, prosciutto, or spicy nduja sausage. Given its versatility and cheesiness, it's no surprise that the mozzarella in carrozza sandwich has spread across Italy and made its way onto American tables.