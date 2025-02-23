Is It Safe To Eat Sprouted Onions?

The world produces more than 47 million tons of onions every year. To put it into perspective, that's as much as eight Great Pyramids of Giza, 204 Colosseums of Rome, or over 7,000 Eiffel Towers, of course, assuming they were all entirely made out of onions. Yet, despite all the available info about this pungent Central Asian vegetable, you'd think people would have figured out by now if sprouted onions are edible. Let's clear that up straight away — yes, they are.

Word on the street is that the average individual consumes approximately 20 pounds of onions a year. Honestly, it's not that hard to see why. Whether raw for a sharper bite, caramelized way faster with an easy steaming technique, or pickled to perfection with an expert-approved addition, onions seem to have a habit of sneaking their way into many dishes. But sprouted onions still raise a few questions.

Let's go over some basics. Sprouting is quite natural. It's the plant's way of ensuring it continues to grow and reproduce. While the green stalk emerging from the center may raise concerns about whether it's safe to eat or even toxic, rest assured — it's completely harmless.

In fact, aside from having a slightly softer texture and carrying a touch of extra bitterness, there's no real change in flavor. And that's not all. You might be amazed to find out that the sprouts make a great alternative for green onions in stir-fries, salads, omelets, or even herb dips and spreads.