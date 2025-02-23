Is It Safe To Eat Sprouted Onions?
The world produces more than 47 million tons of onions every year. To put it into perspective, that's as much as eight Great Pyramids of Giza, 204 Colosseums of Rome, or over 7,000 Eiffel Towers, of course, assuming they were all entirely made out of onions. Yet, despite all the available info about this pungent Central Asian vegetable, you'd think people would have figured out by now if sprouted onions are edible. Let's clear that up straight away — yes, they are.
Word on the street is that the average individual consumes approximately 20 pounds of onions a year. Honestly, it's not that hard to see why. Whether raw for a sharper bite, caramelized way faster with an easy steaming technique, or pickled to perfection with an expert-approved addition, onions seem to have a habit of sneaking their way into many dishes. But sprouted onions still raise a few questions.
Let's go over some basics. Sprouting is quite natural. It's the plant's way of ensuring it continues to grow and reproduce. While the green stalk emerging from the center may raise concerns about whether it's safe to eat or even toxic, rest assured — it's completely harmless.
In fact, aside from having a slightly softer texture and carrying a touch of extra bitterness, there's no real change in flavor. And that's not all. You might be amazed to find out that the sprouts make a great alternative for green onions in stir-fries, salads, omelets, or even herb dips and spreads.
What happens when onions sprout?
How many times have you left your onions in the fridge or out in the sun , only to realize some time later they've begun sprouting? That's because both the fridge's humidity which goes up to 50%, as well as direct light, prompt those bulbs to germinate.
When germination happens, the onion uses its stored sugars, like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, to fuel the growth of the sprouts. With the bulb's sugar reserves gradually decreasing, it loses a bit of its initial sweetness and moisture, turning slightly bitter and a bit more tender.
Sprouting doesn't actually mean your onion belongs in the trash. There are other clear indicators to tell if an onion has gone bad, but these mostly include visible traces of mold or decay, some sour, ammonia-like odors, and even leaking juices. As for sprouted onions, their newly developed traits are easy to cover up if you decide to use them in fried or cooked dishes instead of eating them raw in salads. Besides, when was the last time you had a great excuse to make a warm, rich, and comforting bowl of French onion soup?
Yet, if you want to prevent your onions from sprouting and keep them fresh enough for a Greek salad, or a tangy salt and vinegar potato and onion salad, proper storage is crucial. Place them in a dry, cool, and dark spot like the pantry, basement, or garage. That way, they'll be good to use for months.