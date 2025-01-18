Cream Cheese Is The Key To No-Hassle Weeknight Stuffed Chicken Breasts

If you're of the opinion that everything tastes better when a 'lil cream cheese is added to it, you'll want to add chicken breasts stuffed with your beloved soft cheese to your culinary bucket list. On its own, this combo is bound to taste good due to the natural sweet tanginess that cream cheese brings to recipes.

However, when you doctor this popular spreadable cheese up with ingredients like ranch dressing mix, taco seasoning, or other ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed spinach, basil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic, you've got a next-level dish that's as easy on the choppers as it is on your taste buds. By the way, it's also rather tasty to combine other kinds of cheese with this herby cream cheese mix, like shredded cheddar, Brie, or pepper jack, so get creative and cheese it up good. Additionally, it's a good way to use up any leftover cream cheese you have, making it a budget-friendly way to add some gourmet flavor to your chicken recipe.

Finally, once you decide on your seasonings of choice, you'll work them into your room temperature cream cheese with the end of a fork. Mash and mix them thoroughly so that all the herbs and spices are spread evenly throughout the cream cheese mixture in a similar fashion as you would if you were mixing up a compound butter recipe.