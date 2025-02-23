Macaroni And Tomatoes Is Simple Southern Comfort Food

While it didn't make it to Elvis Presley's list of favorite Southern comfort foods, macaroni and tomatoes remains a beloved comfort food for many people from the South. Like most nostalgia-inducing fare, macaroni and tomatoes is belly-filling, affordable, and easy to prepare with only a handful of ingredients including dried macaroni, canned stewed tomatoes, and butter.

Though the exact origin of this classic dish invented in America isn't easy to pinpoint, many think it has Southern and Appalachian beginnings. It's believed to be one of many fascinating foods that were eaten during the Great Depression when people had to stretch their dollar, using affordable ingredients to make large, satiating meals that would feed the whole family. In fact, many nostalgic American foodstuffs came from this era, including dishes like meatloaf and potato soup to chipped beef and hot dogs — and macaroni and tomatoes is no exception.