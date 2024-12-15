Satisfy Your Craving Instantly With A Single-Serve Rice Krispie Treat

When you have a sweet tooth but you don't want or need to make a large-format dessert, put your mug and microwave to use. In the same way that it's easy to put together a 2-ingredient Oreo mug cake made of only crushed Oreos and milk, your favorite ceramic mug can also be used to whip up a gooey Rice Krispie treat. It's the perfect snack for anyone who enjoys the cereal-based sweet but doesn't want to go through the rigorous stovetop cooking process or deal with the sticky dishes afterward.

Single-serving Rice Krispy treats couldn't be simpler to make. All it really takes is melting some butter in a mug, followed by marshmallows, and finally mixing in Rice Krispies cereal to combine. (Expect the marshmallows to take around 30 seconds and the butter to take half as long.) After it sits for a few minutes, you'll be able to extricate the finished dessert from the mug.

For authenticity's sake, you can shape the Rice Krispie into a square by using parchment paper or your hands. If using your hands, try drizzling cooking oil on them to keep the sweet dessert from sticking.