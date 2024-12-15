Satisfy Your Craving Instantly With A Single-Serve Rice Krispie Treat
When you have a sweet tooth but you don't want or need to make a large-format dessert, put your mug and microwave to use. In the same way that it's easy to put together a 2-ingredient Oreo mug cake made of only crushed Oreos and milk, your favorite ceramic mug can also be used to whip up a gooey Rice Krispie treat. It's the perfect snack for anyone who enjoys the cereal-based sweet but doesn't want to go through the rigorous stovetop cooking process or deal with the sticky dishes afterward.
Single-serving Rice Krispy treats couldn't be simpler to make. All it really takes is melting some butter in a mug, followed by marshmallows, and finally mixing in Rice Krispies cereal to combine. (Expect the marshmallows to take around 30 seconds and the butter to take half as long.) After it sits for a few minutes, you'll be able to extricate the finished dessert from the mug.
For authenticity's sake, you can shape the Rice Krispie into a square by using parchment paper or your hands. If using your hands, try drizzling cooking oil on them to keep the sweet dessert from sticking.
Give your microwave Rice Krispie treats a twist
Just because you are simplifying the process of making Rice Krispie treats doesn't mean you can't bring them to the next level. You can enhance your sweet treat with just a few easy swaps or additions. First, take a look at your cereal cabinet. Maybe you don't even have Rice Krispies. That's fine as the cereal component of the recipe can be swapped out for any cereal you'd like. That means you can make the beloved treat with Lucky Charms cereal for an extra colorful and extra marshmallowy dessert, or you can use Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal for a spicy kick.
But perhaps you are a traditionalist and want to stick with Rice Krispie cereal as the base, no problem! Instead, try combining different toppings and mix-ins. Once the Rice Krispie treat is made, you can add different toppings, such as chocolate or peanut butter. The ingredients can either be melted in the microwave along with the marshmallows, or you can microwave it separately and drizzle it on top of the finished product. Other mix-in ideas include chocolate chips, coconut flakes, or rainbow sprinkles — all of which can be stirred in at the same step as the Rice Krispie cereal or sprinkled on top. If you are feeling more adventurous, try experimenting with a savory twist by adding chopped bacon pieces or bacon bites to the treat. Here, you could also add a drizzle of honey to complement the smokey bacon flavor.