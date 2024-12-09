Add Layers Of Flavor To Tuna Salad With One Vibrant Spice

Tuna salad is a go-to staple for an easy lunch or weeknight dinner. It's a fully customizable dish that might require just two basic ingredients: canned tuna and mayonnaise. However, that's just the beginning. Seasonings, chopped vegetables, and other elements can be added to make tuna salad taste like heaven. But one vibrant spice that you might not have tried yet, adds so much flavor and color to this dish: curry powder.

Curry powder is a complex spice blend that's commonly associated with Indian cooking. It's typically made from spices like turmeric, ginger, and cumin which add a little kick and lend a warm mouthfeel. There can be more than a dozen herbs and spices involved in any given curry powder recipe, so you can make your own to suit your preferred palate. The spice blend gives any dish an earthy flavor along with a bright yellow color. And thanks to so many seasoning profiles, curry bursts with flavor, making it the perfect addition to your tuna salad.