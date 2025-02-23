The Key To Poaching Chicken Without It Becoming Rubbery

Chicken shines in a variety of preparation methods. Grill, sear, roast, or fry the protein, and you'll be able to enjoy a delicious dish. Yet there's another technique that often doesn't get the love it deserves — poaching. Sure, it doesn't require a captivating flame, nor do aesthetic sear marks or colored caramelization appear on the chicken. And many home cooks fear the dreaded rubbery kind of meat that can result from the technique.

However, knowing how to poach chicken so it tastes good results in a tender texture that simply delights. Most crucially, you'll want to keep an eye on the temperature of both the chicken and the water bath. Too often, cooks throw the raw meat into boiling water, and then visually judge doneness — a fast track to a rubbery consistency.

Instead, start by placing the chicken in cold water, and gradually start simmering. Keep a thermometer in the vessel, maintaining the temperature at the intended internal doneness; around 160 degrees Fahrenheit for white meat. It's fine if the water becomes warmer, but avoid anything close to boiling territory, as this will lead to a tough texture. Then, test the chicken for doneness by probing with the thermometer. Once it's 5 to 10 degrees below the ideal temperature, remove the meat, rest for several minutes (it will continue to rise to 160 degrees even after it's removed from the heat). Then simply slice it for serving.