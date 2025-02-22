When Does Wendy's Stop Serving Breakfast And Start Serving Lunch?

Known for "fresh-never-frozen" burgers and on-the-go, easily upgradeable chili, Wendy's is an American road trip institution serving up fast food fare from french fries to frigid Frostys. In addition to its lunch and dinner menu, the chain also boasts a breakfast menu featuring honey-smothered chicken biscuits, sausage and cheese English muffins, protein-packed croissants, bacon burritos, potato wedges, and Cinnabon provisions. But like most fast food juggernauts, the Wendy's breakfast menu doesn't last all day.

Most Wendy's locations begin serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. local time and transition to the lunch and dinner menu at 10:30 a.m. However, some Wendy's open slightly earlier and may start serving breakfast at 6 a.m. Breakfast cut-off can vary by location, so it's best to confer with your local Wendy's to confirm its exact breakfast hours.