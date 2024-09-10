Graham Cracker Soup: The Comforting Breakfast That's Only 3 Minutes Away

Many think of soup as a comforting meal best enjoyed during the colder months of the year, but the thick, liquidy dish can actually be enjoyed year-round. In fact, several cold soups are popular in different regions of the world, like gazpacho in Spain or cucumber soup in Bulgaria. Some people even enjoy a savory soup for breakfast, including in Japan where instant miso soup serves as a quick meal option. Well, how do you translate soup to the traditional American breakfast? While some will say that cereal and oatmeal serve as a breakfast "soup" of sorts in the States, there is a better option that you probably didn't even know existed: graham cracker soup.

This inventive breakfast choice can be made in just a few steps with two common ingredients. It can also be customized in a variety of different ways for those with a more adventurous food palate. Now, graham crackers are an incredibly versatile food. It is a core — yet easily replaceable — ingredient in s'mores. They can also be used as the base of a cheesecake or a key lime pie, or enjoyed on its own with a glass of milk. However, graham cracker soup takes the beloved treat to the next level.