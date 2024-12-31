How Long Can You Safely Leave Your Groceries In The Car?

If you're planning to run a few errands around town, saving the grocery store for your last stop is probably best. It doesn't take long for cold gallons of milk or chilled proteins to spoil; and if you let them sit for too long, you might have to throw out an entire grocery haul before you can open anything.

Still, if you forget about a final destination or hit a frustrating amount of traffic, know there is a short grace period where groceries left in a car will stay good. According to the USDA, you can safely leave groceries in the car for up to two hours. Generally, this is the absolute maximum amount of time groceries will stay safe outside of a fridge or freezer. If you're shopping in the summer, however, or whenever the temperature outside of a car is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, this time slot shortens to just one hour. Even in colder temperatures, the rays of the sun can quickly heat the interior of the car, so to avoid a food safety mistake, abide by the two-hour limit always.

As food warms, it becomes vulnerable to bacteria growth, so if you get home and find those groceries have been out of a temperature-controlled environment for a couple of hours, it's better to be safe than sorry and let the food hit the bin.