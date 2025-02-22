Why Your Cakes Crack After Baking Them (And How To Fix It)

So, you're baking a classic cake and you followed the recipe to the letter (at least, you think you have) — and yet when you pull it out of the oven, there's an unsightly crack or three right on the top of the cake. Sure, you can "glue" it back together with frosting, but it's better to avoid it happening in the first place.

To do that, you'll have to figure out why it cracked — and the bad news is that there can be multiple reasons. Perhaps the most-cited reason is that your oven was too hot. Naturally, you'll want to double-check that you followed the recipe. Remember, baking is a science, not an art, so you should follow recipes closely. But it's also possible that your oven is calibrated wrongly and heating up to higher than the temperature on the dial or display. To repair this is quite complicated, but you can also just use a workaround — put a simple oven thermometer in there, and figure out whether the temperature is off. If you set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and the thermometer is showing 370, then you'll probably want to set the oven 20 degrees lower.

It's also possible that the recipe is wrong. This is trickier to fix — the ideal solution is to go with a tried-and-tested recipe that's certain (or close enough) to be correct, but if you're really set on using a specific recipe, you could use a trial-and-error approach to get the temperature right.