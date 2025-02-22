Why Muscle Fibers Matter When Choosing Tuna

Shopping for fresh fish, particularly a beautiful cut of tuna, can be a bit intimidating if you don't know what you are doing. Whether you're planning to grill it as a beautiful steak or poach it to make into a comforting classic like tuna salad, there are a number of boxes you want to check, including the smell, look, and texture. While there are many ways to check on the quality of a piece of tuna, one thing many shoppers may overlook is the muscle fibers. This is one box that should be a priority if you want to buy the best cut of fish for your dinner — not to mention looking like you know what you're doing at the market!

When you examine a piece of tuna, you'll notice muscle fibers running through the meat, appearing as lines separating the pieces of meat that will ultimately flake into delicious bites when cooked. When the fish is still raw, you want these fibers to be tight, resembling the age rings on the cross section of a tree. If these fibers are loose and separating from the meat itself, the fish might not be the freshest. There's also a good chance that some of the natural juices and flavor have leached out of the flesh.