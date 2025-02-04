Can You Make Tuna Salad With Fresh Fish?

When it comes to dishes easily crafted from the pantry, it's hard to beat tuna salad. Using the trusty pairing of canned tuna, mayonnaise, and aromatics, a delicious creation emerges. Plus, it's an easy canvas for experimentation: Just one simple swap can make your tuna salad taste like heaven.

Perhaps you even obtained some fresh tuna and wondered — can I turn it into tuna salad? As with many culinary queries, the answer's yes, as long as you make the proper adjustments. There's not much point in cooking fresh tuna into a dry consistency akin to what's in a can. But if you prepare it with an inventive technique, you can create a delicious tuna salad with a twist.

Craft the mayo-based dressing of your choosing and flake in the cooked tuna to combine. But be mindful to showcase more of the natural tuna flavor. In this way, the salad offers a fresh take on tuna salad and a convenient way of using up leftovers.