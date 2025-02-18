What's The Best Fish To Use For Stock?

Fish stock is a flavorful liquid used as the base for numerous dishes including the French stew bouillabaisse, seafood chowder, and paella (a Spanish rice dish made with seafood and saffron). The piquant broth is typically made from fish bones, fish heads, vegetables, herbs, and aromatics. Indeed, leftover fish scraps are the perfect excuse to make a flavor-packed stock. These ingredients are boiled and simmered in water for a shorter amount of time (20 to 30 minutes) than chicken or beef stock due to the seafood's stronger flavor. For the best taste possible, it's important to use the right type of fish for your stock. According to chef Angelo Sosa, who exclusively shared his decades of expertise with Chowhound, it's best to use a light or milder-tasting fish that still has plenty of collagen. "Halibut, cod would be prime examples," he clarified.

Mild fish will produce a stock that is not overpowering in flavor, making it perfect for a tasty seafood soup, stew, or rice dish. Additionally, collagen, found in animal bones, begins to break down when cooked for an extended amount of time and produces a thick, richly flavored, gelatinous stock (which is why the stock becomes jiggly like Jell-O when cold or at room temperature).

As a former "Top Chef" contestant and the current chef of three restaurants – Tía Carmen, Carmocha, and Kembara — chef Sosa knows what it takes to make flavorful, bold dishes. Luckily, he had other tips to share for making sensational fish stock.