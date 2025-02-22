How To Order Gluten-Free At Arby's

Whether you think Arby's crinkle fries or curly fries are better, you certainly know the fast food sandwich chain that's ranked just below Panera and Subway in terms of systemwide sales. But, if you're a gluten-free eater looking for somewhere to grab a quick bite, you might want to do some research first. As with many fast-food restaurants, even items that technically contain no gluten are prepared in the same kitchen with some of the same tools as the non-gluten free alternatives, and cross-contamination is a real possibility. If you're trying to order gluten-free fast food with celiac disease, it's probably safer to skip these places altogether.

That said, for anyone simply trying to eat less gluten, there are a few items on the Arby's menu, such as their roast beef or applesauce, that don't include gluten, and there are other menu items that you can modify by requesting to leave off certain sauces or sides and make them more in line with your needs. For those who like to do research beforehand and avoid decision paralysis in the moment, there is a link on Arby's website to a full list of menu items with no gluten, including sauces, beverages, condiments, meats, sides, and snacks (the curly fries sadly don't make the cut).