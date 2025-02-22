How To Order Gluten-Free At Arby's
Whether you think Arby's crinkle fries or curly fries are better, you certainly know the fast food sandwich chain that's ranked just below Panera and Subway in terms of systemwide sales. But, if you're a gluten-free eater looking for somewhere to grab a quick bite, you might want to do some research first. As with many fast-food restaurants, even items that technically contain no gluten are prepared in the same kitchen with some of the same tools as the non-gluten free alternatives, and cross-contamination is a real possibility. If you're trying to order gluten-free fast food with celiac disease, it's probably safer to skip these places altogether.
That said, for anyone simply trying to eat less gluten, there are a few items on the Arby's menu, such as their roast beef or applesauce, that don't include gluten, and there are other menu items that you can modify by requesting to leave off certain sauces or sides and make them more in line with your needs. For those who like to do research beforehand and avoid decision paralysis in the moment, there is a link on Arby's website to a full list of menu items with no gluten, including sauces, beverages, condiments, meats, sides, and snacks (the curly fries sadly don't make the cut).
A brief guide to what's safe (and what's not) for gluten-free customers
The list of gluten-free items is lengthy, but there are only a few main dishes at Arby's safe for the gluten-free customer. Though Arby's famous roast beef sandwiches may be delicious, roast beef on its own is going to be a better option for anyone who can't stomach the bread bun it usually comes sandwiched between. Their corned beef, bacon, roast turkey and smoked brisket are other safe meat options, but unfortunately they do not have any gluten-free bread choices. Breakfast options are also rather sparse, with the egg patty and sausage patty deemed safe but not any of the complete breakfast sandwiches or wraps.
The good news is that the crinkle fries are considered gluten-free, and so are a whole slew of dipping sauces you can pair them with, including ketchup, buffalo dipping sauce, honey mustard sauce, bronco berry sauce, and more. You can also wash your meal or snack down with several approved beverages, from lemonade, Coca-Cola, and Sprite to their vanilla and chocolate milkshakes. Ultimately, Arby's might be more geared toward a gluten-free snack than a whole meal. But, don't give up hope of ever being able to eat out with friends — other fast food restaurants have more extensive gluten-free meals, including Taco Bell's gluten-free Power Menu Bowl and Doritos Locos Tacos or Wendy's baked potato and chili.