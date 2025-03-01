The Pretty Hue Of Savannah's Historic Olde Pink House Restaurant Was A Complete Accident

Savannah, Georgia is haunted. No one who has ever visited the city could say otherwise. Savannah isn't so much a geographical destination as it is a warp into the American South's past. The streets are lined with historic buildings, and public squares bear statues commemorating figures both heroic and, well, less so. The city is often listed as the most haunted in America, and while it doesn't have a famed haunted winery, for many tourists, ghost hunters, and Savannah residents, these ghosts are a very real presence. But it might be more apt to say that the ghosts that haunt the city are the structures that hold its history, reminding each and every visitor of the many lives, and deaths, that played out right where they stand.

Nowhere is this past more acutely felt than in the city's beloved Olde Pink House. The mansion, which now functions as a restaurant, is located right off of Reynolds Square, near the Lucas Theater. One of the oldest buildings in the city, The Olde Pink House is a landmark. Built in 1771 before the American Revolution, the house is famous for its rich legacy, which touches on both the Civil and Revolutionary Wars, and one infamous Savannah resident-turned-murder suspect. Despite this storied pedigree, what the house is most famous for is its eponymous color. However, The Olde Pink House didn't start out pink. In fact, its color is a result of some faulty red bricks and insufficient white plaster. For centuries, the pink was covered by layers of white paint. But, as history is wont to do, the truth — and its pink hue — will out.