This Boozy Cooking Swap Adds Just As Much Flavor Without Wasting Wine

Cooking with wine is useful for many reasons. It adds moisture, acidity (which tenderizes, much like a marinade), and also contributes flavor, which intensifies as it's cooked down. The problem is that recipes often only call for a fraction of a bottle's contents, and an open wine quickly becomes oxidized. This quality might be desirable in some liquids (such as sherry), but you typically don't want to drink oxidized wine. Nor should you cook with it, since the less pleasant qualities associated with this condition can wind up on the plate. So-called cooking wines exist, but tend to be packaged with preservatives and additives that don't do your dinner any favors. There are some pro tips about what not to do when cooking with wine, but in this case, you omit the wine altogether and instead reach for vermouth.

You may wonder, what is vermouth? This drink is a fortified wine, which traditionally gets its flavor from herbs, aromatics, and spices, plus a boost from an added booze such as brandy or grain alcohol — ingredients that are natural preservatives, but also happen to be delicious. Because opened vermouth can stay fresh up to about eight weeks – versus wine, which should be consumed within one to seven days – it makes an ideal stand-in for your cooking liquid. It also means you have the chance to use the leftover liquid again in another dish (or martini) long before the bottle goes bad.