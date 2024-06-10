Why The National Fruit Of Jamaica Is Illegal In The U.S.

A conversation about government-seized fruit may stir up controversy. The United States has flagged ackee, the national fruit of Jamaica, because it is potentially lethal for consumption when it has yet to undergo the ripening process, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A bite of the yet-to-age fruit may prove more than bitter due to a particular toxin that can cause death.

Ackee is known as a tropical fruit. It has skyrocketed to the height of popularity in Jamaica, earning a spot in the Caribbean country's national dish with salt fish. Other neighboring island countries such as Grenada and Trinidad also produce the fruit. In the United States, ackee is grown in South Florida. However, alerts over the fruit may sour its reputation in the states.

Those who import the fruit — whether canned, dried, raw, or frozen — without authorization are on notice for the possible detainment of their shipments in the United States. Exporters will have to petition the FDA to bring the fruit into the country if they are excluded from the organization's "green list" of approved ackee products. Thus, authorities have put the fruit under the national spotlight, with any unlawful transfer of the fruit into the U.S. raising red flags.

