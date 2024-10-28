What Makes Jamaican Beef Patties So Special?

If you think that Jamaican food begins and ends with jerk chicken, then you're missing out on a serious culinary delight — the Jamaican beef patty. Considered the Caribbean island nation's No. 1 fast food, it consists of rich, flaky pastry and a delectably spiced meat filling, sold for a cheap price. They're so good that it's not too hard to find them outside Jamaica. They're a big part of the Toronto food scene and common in other places like London where there's a sizable Jamaican population.

They're packed with flavor, thanks to the array of spices used in the filling. Chilis (usually spicy Scotch bonnets) give some kick, while ingredients like allspace give some sweetness. Onion, garlic, and paprika add more savory layers, and some recipes also add in thyme and curry powder for some extra dimension, giving this eclectic combination of flavors and the ground beef some serious pizzazz. However, Jamaican patties aren't just special because of their juicy and spicy filling; The rich pastry that encases these patties is also iconic. It's made flaky by rubbing fat into the flour — like a shortcrust pastry. (Avoid a common pie crust mistake and keep it cold so it stays flaky.) Many home recipes suggest butter, but you can also go for suet (beef fat) for more depth. The yellow shade of the pastry comes from the addition of turmeric, which gives them a bright color that makes them stand out even more.