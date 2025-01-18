How To Tell If Your Yeast Is Still Active

Humble yeast is one of those ingredients that you forget about until you're halfway through making incredible challah bread and you realize you're all out. This tiny-but-mighty organism is the backbone of the bread-baking process and many other recipes that rely on fermentation. But sometimes you pull out a packet of yeast to find it expired; can you still use it?

The good news is expired yeast isn't unsafe to eat. But, if you're about to start baking, it's important to have active yeast or it's unlikely to give your dough the rise it needs. Without active yeast, your baked goods can be left disappointingly dense and flat. Thankfully, you can test your yeast before baking to confirm if it's still alive.

When yeast is fresh and active, it produces carbon dioxide; this makes dough rise and gives baked goods their characteristic light and airy texture. Over time, yeast becomes less and less active, especially if it hasn't been stored properly. But, even with careful storage, yeast eventually loses its potency. You only need only a few basic ingredients to test how active yeast is: warm water, sugar, and the yeast itself. This process is sometimes called "proofing" the yeast, and it only takes a bit of patience.