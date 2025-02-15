These Whiskey-Infused Wieners Bring Vintage Flair To Your Party Spread
Cocktail wieners are the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer that's just as easy to make as they are to eat. Whether you call them cocktail wieners, weenies, franks, or lil' smokies, these bite-sized sausages are a guaranteed hit at practically every kind of gathering. For a simple upgrade that will impress your guests, make these mini weenies even tastier by adding bourbon to the barbecue sauce they are soaked in. The sweet and sometimes woody bourbon adds depth to the sauce, enhancing the overall flavor and aroma of this classic hors d'oeuvres. To make your sauce, mix up equal portions of ketchup, bourbon or whiskey, and brown sugar in a saucepan, add the cocktail wieners, then pour it all into a crockpot.
Tiny smoked sausages, designed for eating during cocktail hour before dinner, got their start in the early 20th century with a mention of them in a 1934 newspaper advertisement. In 1984, Hillshire Farms came out with Litl' Smokies, which continue today to be one of the most recognized brand of mini sausages sold at grocery stores. Particularly popular in the Midwest, they are often kept in a crockpot to keep warm or served on a platter with toothpicks to make them extra easy to eat while mingling (you can also easily turn them into pigs in a blanket by wrapping them in dough). Follow a few easy tips and you'll be impressing your guests with this effortless, whiskey-soaked appetizer in no time.
Don't waste your top shelf bourbon
Bourbon is a common ingredient in homemade barbecue sauce and mop sauce that pitmasters swear by for the best barbecue. It's a type of whiskey made with a mash of at least 51% corn. This gives it a sweeter profile than other whiskeys, with notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice. It's also aged in charred oak barrels, which can impart a smoky flavor. The tasting notes of bourbon perfectly complement the sweet, tangy, savory, and smoky flavor of barbecue sauce, as well as the grilled flavor of the smoked sausages.
That being said, when cooking, don't use your most expensive bottle of bourbon — save that for a classy bourbon cocktail like a paper plane to pair with your mini sausages. Instead, use a relatively inexpensive, lesser-aged bottle. You can also use whatever cheap whiskey you have on hand — even if it's not bourbon, it'll work in a pinch. An Islay Scotch, for instance, will lend an intense smokiness and earthy peatiness to your sauce. Of course, you can always add more brown sugar to balance the flavor.
Cocktail wieners are a yummy, non-pretentious appetizer, but that doesn't mean you can't add some flair to their look. Enhance the appearance of your mini weenies by using fancy cocktail skewers like KingSeal Bamboo Wood Flower Knot Picks or Blue Top Gold Pearl Cocktail Picks. Serve them on a fancy platter or wrap them in bacon for an extra aesthetic/flavor boost.