These Whiskey-Infused Wieners Bring Vintage Flair To Your Party Spread

Cocktail wieners are the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer that's just as easy to make as they are to eat. Whether you call them cocktail wieners, weenies, franks, or lil' smokies, these bite-sized sausages are a guaranteed hit at practically every kind of gathering. For a simple upgrade that will impress your guests, make these mini weenies even tastier by adding bourbon to the barbecue sauce they are soaked in. The sweet and sometimes woody bourbon adds depth to the sauce, enhancing the overall flavor and aroma of this classic hors d'oeuvres. To make your sauce, mix up equal portions of ketchup, bourbon or whiskey, and brown sugar in a saucepan, add the cocktail wieners, then pour it all into a crockpot.

Tiny smoked sausages, designed for eating during cocktail hour before dinner, got their start in the early 20th century with a mention of them in a 1934 newspaper advertisement. In 1984, Hillshire Farms came out with Litl' Smokies, which continue today to be one of the most recognized brand of mini sausages sold at grocery stores. Particularly popular in the Midwest, they are often kept in a crockpot to keep warm or served on a platter with toothpicks to make them extra easy to eat while mingling (you can also easily turn them into pigs in a blanket by wrapping them in dough). Follow a few easy tips and you'll be impressing your guests with this effortless, whiskey-soaked appetizer in no time.