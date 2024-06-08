Green Onion Coffee Is All The Rage In China. Is It Worth Trying?

You can tell a lot about a person from their coffee order. Someone who orders it black may be more practical and straightforward, while someone who loads up their cup of joe with cream and sugar may be more of a child at heart. Some people have dedicated their lives to brewing the perfect cup of coffee, like the countless coffee lovers that participate in worldwide barista competitions every year. Baristas from the United States have harnessed different flavors like lemon, rose, and coffee flower to brew exciting and innovative beverages. And while this java is certainly creative, when it comes to sheer inventiveness, there's no beating the flavor combinations coming out of China. For example, the current biggest coffee trend is an iced latte mixed and topped with scallions, or green onions.

China is certainly no stranger to genre-defying flavor combos. Earlier this year, Starbucks introduced savory pork breast lattes in China. The green onion latte may not be as packed with protein, but what it lacks in sustenance it makes up in pungent flavor. If you want to try it yourself, start by loading your coffee cup with a handful of chopped green onions. Next, pour in the typical latte ingredients (ice, milk, and espresso) before using more scallions to garnish.