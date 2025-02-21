Is Tomato Pie Considered Pizza?
Unlike classic cheese pizza, which is known the world over, tomato pie — a staple in parts of the Northeast United States — is a little harder to define. That's because it's either considered a pizza subgenre or its own unique thing, and how it's described usually depends on who's making and consuming it. But while cheesy Detroit and Sicilian-style pizzas differ in the way their toppings are layered, tomato pie is commonly regarded as an offshoot of Neapolitan pizza marinara, with an American twist.
Among the many different types of pizza, the prototypical Neapolitan style is all about using the freshest ingredients. While the now ubiquitous pizza Margherita features fresh mozzarella cheese, pizza marinara (or tomato pie) is made with only olive oil, fresh tomato sauce, fresh herbs, and occasionally, a dusting of a firm, salty cheese.
Things get slightly complicated when you take into account the regional differences within the United States. For example, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the Central New York city of Utica, tomato pie is a rectangular, focaccia-like dough covered in a sweet herb-infused tomato sauce and topped with Pecorino Romano or Parmesan. But order a tomato pie in Trenton, New Jersey, and you'll receive a thin and crispy round crust covered in ripe fresh tomatoes and scant amounts of melted mozzarella cheese. These varieties of tomato pie are decidedly pizza-adjacent, but in other parts of the country, the moniker refers to a totally different dish.
Tomato pie in non-pizza form
Apart from pizza, the most common variety of tomato pie is a Southern staple consisting of fresh and ripe beefsteak tomatoes. Fully-baked pie crust is loaded with tomato slices and covered with herbs like basil, parsley, oregano, and dill. The tomato slices are then sealed in a combined mixture of mayonnaise and shredded cheese.To upgrade this classic dish, more ingredients are often included like extra vegetables, green onions, or chopped bacon. Once baked, southern tomato pie features soft and juicy tomatoes under a blanket of chewy melted cheese.
Another common variation of this dish is cheesy roasted tomato pie. For this recipe, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and herbs are spread on a fully-baked pie crust, topped with roasted tomato and onion slices, and baked in the oven. Next to tomato pies baked in pastry shells, tomato tarts are another tasty alternative that can sometimes be labeled as "pie."
Thawed puff pastry is rolled out into a rectangle, covered in a light spread of dijon mustard, and topped with shredded Gruyere cheese and herb-infused tomato slices. You can also wrap the pastry around your tomatoes in a disc-like shape. These tarts or pies are then baked in the oven until golden brown. Whether you enjoy tomato pie as a fresh-tasting tart or a savory and warm pizza-inspired meal, you have more than enough options to satisfy your tastebuds.