Is Tomato Pie Considered Pizza?

Unlike classic cheese pizza, which is known the world over, tomato pie — a staple in parts of the Northeast United States — is a little harder to define. That's because it's either considered a pizza subgenre or its own unique thing, and how it's described usually depends on who's making and consuming it. But while cheesy Detroit and Sicilian-style pizzas differ in the way their toppings are layered, tomato pie is commonly regarded as an offshoot of Neapolitan pizza marinara, with an American twist.

Among the many different types of pizza, the prototypical Neapolitan style is all about using the freshest ingredients. While the now ubiquitous pizza Margherita features fresh mozzarella cheese, pizza marinara (or tomato pie) is made with only olive oil, fresh tomato sauce, fresh herbs, and occasionally, a dusting of a firm, salty cheese.

Things get slightly complicated when you take into account the regional differences within the United States. For example, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the Central New York city of Utica, tomato pie is a rectangular, focaccia-like dough covered in a sweet herb-infused tomato sauce and topped with Pecorino Romano or Parmesan. But order a tomato pie in Trenton, New Jersey, and you'll receive a thin and crispy round crust covered in ripe fresh tomatoes and scant amounts of melted mozzarella cheese. These varieties of tomato pie are decidedly pizza-adjacent, but in other parts of the country, the moniker refers to a totally different dish.