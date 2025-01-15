David Chang's Favorite Meal Is A Home-Cooked Classic

David Chang is a Michelin-starred chef who is best known for his Momofuku brand, which includes various restaurants and prepared foods. Chang's Korean roots impact his cooking, with Momofuku known for its Asian-American cuisine. But he isn't the only one in his family who loves to cook. Chang's mother, Sherri Chang, whom he affectionately referred to as Momma Chang on social media, passed away in 2022 after a lengthy cancer battle. But Chang has highlighted their close-knit relationship in the past — and has even credited her as being the "best cook in the family" on Instagram.

It's no secret that Chang inherited his mother's love for cooking, but as it turns out, even his own Michelin-starred restaurant dishes don't compare to Momma Chang's galbi-jjim, or braised short ribs. Speaking to Penta about his favorite dish in 2021, Chang answered that Mama Chang's "galbi-jjim with a giant bowl of steamed rice and some kimchi is a perfect, delicious meal."