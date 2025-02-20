Is There A 'Right' Cut Of Pork For A Traditional Cuban Sandwich?

The Cuban sandwich has a rich history, but like many culinary creations, its true origins are murky. Many people would probably trace it back to Florida — as for an exact city, it's usually a toss-up between Tampa and Miami and Key West — but it's more likely that the sandwich was actually born from a different Cuban sandwich called the mixto, which is a similar amalgamation of different meats and cheeses that was brought to the U.S. by Cuban immigrants. Despite its disputed genesis, though, there are still established traditions for a Cuban sandwich's construction. The Cuban, also called a Cubano, is a combination of mojo pork, ham, mustard, pickles, and cheese (if you're in Tampa, some also put salami on a Cuban sandwich). Over time there have been variations, but the Cuban sandwich's foundational ingredient remains the pork — and private chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares says that if you really want to stick to tradition, the sandwich requires pork shoulder.

Linares, who shares his own culinary tales on TikTok and Instagram, told Chowhound that any Cuban sandwich's story should begin with pork shoulder or its porcine neighbor, pork butt. These cuts are found in a pig's shoulder, and they deliver rich flavor. "It has great marbling," says the chef, "making it an ideal cut!" This marbling indicates spots of fat within the muscle; when this fat is cooked right, it dissolves into flavor and moisture.