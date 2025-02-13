What Is The Best Type Of Beer To Pair With Blue Cheeses?

Although wine and cheese may still be the more dominant pairing, beer makes further headway on the drinks and dairy circuit with each passing party season. Just like a sommelier might expertly match your Sancerre and chèvre, so, too, can a brew pro couple suds with the stuff. This is a great development not only for your everyday snacking but to help you narrow down what to buy and what to skip for your next cheese and charcuterie board. For instance, some creamy, funky, assertive kinds can be harder to marry than others. So, we tapped Stephen Alexander, sales and marketing director for Tall City Brewing Company in Midland, Texas for his tips on what to sip with divisive yet beloved blue cheeses.

"Rich, bold ales like barleywines, Belgian dubbels, or imperial stouts pair well with blue cheese, as their strong, malty sweetness balances the sharp, salty tang of the cheese," Alexander spills to Chowhound exclusively. "For milder blue cheeses, opt for a brown ale or wheat beer, while intense blue cheeses like Roquefort pair well with robust ales that can stand up to their pungency."