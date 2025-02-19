It Sounds Strange, But Don't Buy Garlic That Smells Garlicky

Garlic is known for its bold flavor and pungent aroma, both of which are reasons why it is one of the foods you should avoid on a first date. However, what most people don't know is that bulbs of whole garlic shouldn't have a strong odor when you buy them. In fact, if you grab a bulb that smells very garlicky, the best thing you can do is put it back and pick one without a smell.

Now, it might sound strange to avoid garlicky-smelling garlic bulbs, but there is a good reason. You see, when a bulb smells garlicky, it likely means it has been damaged during transport. The reason for this is similar to how the intensity of garlic depends on how you cut it. When garlic is cut, crushed, or otherwise damaged, its cell walls rupture, causing the release of the enzyme alliinase. This enzyme reacts with the amino acid alliin and transforms into allicin, the source of garlic's sharp smell.

So, if you're smelling a pungent scent before you've opened the bulb, there's probably internal damage that could be rotting, even if the outside feels firm. While some of the cloves could be useable and undamaged, it's really not worth taking the risk, especially if you have other bulbs to choose from.