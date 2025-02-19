It Sounds Strange, But Don't Buy Garlic That Smells Garlicky
Garlic is known for its bold flavor and pungent aroma, both of which are reasons why it is one of the foods you should avoid on a first date. However, what most people don't know is that bulbs of whole garlic shouldn't have a strong odor when you buy them. In fact, if you grab a bulb that smells very garlicky, the best thing you can do is put it back and pick one without a smell.
Now, it might sound strange to avoid garlicky-smelling garlic bulbs, but there is a good reason. You see, when a bulb smells garlicky, it likely means it has been damaged during transport. The reason for this is similar to how the intensity of garlic depends on how you cut it. When garlic is cut, crushed, or otherwise damaged, its cell walls rupture, causing the release of the enzyme alliinase. This enzyme reacts with the amino acid alliin and transforms into allicin, the source of garlic's sharp smell.
So, if you're smelling a pungent scent before you've opened the bulb, there's probably internal damage that could be rotting, even if the outside feels firm. While some of the cloves could be useable and undamaged, it's really not worth taking the risk, especially if you have other bulbs to choose from.
If you want the freshest garlic bulbs, keep these tips in mind
Garlic is essential to many tasty dishes, and jarred garlic often can't compete with fresh. Fortunately, picking out the best garlic bulbs doesn't have to be a guessing game. You just need to know what to look for. Firstly, while garlic can be found year-round at stores, it's in season from mid-summer to early fall. The garlic you can get during other times most likely comes from storage. However, even when it's out of season, you can still find good-quality garlic. So don't panic.
If you've already done the sniff test, another thing to consider is firmness. Whole garlic shouldn't have any give if you squeeze it lightly and shouldn't feel dried out, hollow, or have dark spots. If it does, the inside has likely rotted, and it's no good for cooking. Likewise, look out for garlic bulbs that have started to sprout. This means the garlic is old and will have a less mellow flavor.
Once you get your garlic bulbs home, keeping them in a cool, dry place is essential, but resist the urge to put them in your fridge. The temperatures inside are too cold and will prompt the garlic to sprout. The best place for them is either on your counter or in your pantry, where they can stay dry and get some airflow. When stored properly and left intact, garlic bulbs can last up to six months, while unpeeled cloves will last three weeks.