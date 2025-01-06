5 Foods That Are Actually Terrible To Order On A First Date

Food and romance go hand in hand. Case in point: There are few first date activities more iconic or effective than sharing a meal. Whether you opt for an intimate candlelit dinner at some swanky restaurant, or a laid-back lunch somewhere more casual, being able to have a conversation without distractions is one of the best way to get to know someone. To help things go as smoothly as possible, you may want to put some thought into what you're going to order before you get to your dinner date. If you're not careful, certain dishes can lead to some awkward situations.

There are two categories of foods to avoid when perusing the menu on your date: foods that make a mess and foods that make you uncomfortable. Dishes coated in sauce, like classic spaghetti and meatballs, can be risky, since one wrong move can splatter marinara all over you (or worse, over your date). You also don't want to eat anything that will affect your digestive system too strongly. As tasty as they are, gas-inducing greens may not be the move for your first meal with a potential partner. Of course, if your ideal first date isn't complete without the sloppiest joe imaginable, go for it. The right person will love you no matter how messily you eat, but avoiding these foods can make your first date go just a little smoother.