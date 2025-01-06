5 Foods That Are Actually Terrible To Order On A First Date
Food and romance go hand in hand. Case in point: There are few first date activities more iconic or effective than sharing a meal. Whether you opt for an intimate candlelit dinner at some swanky restaurant, or a laid-back lunch somewhere more casual, being able to have a conversation without distractions is one of the best way to get to know someone. To help things go as smoothly as possible, you may want to put some thought into what you're going to order before you get to your dinner date. If you're not careful, certain dishes can lead to some awkward situations.
There are two categories of foods to avoid when perusing the menu on your date: foods that make a mess and foods that make you uncomfortable. Dishes coated in sauce, like classic spaghetti and meatballs, can be risky, since one wrong move can splatter marinara all over you (or worse, over your date). You also don't want to eat anything that will affect your digestive system too strongly. As tasty as they are, gas-inducing greens may not be the move for your first meal with a potential partner. Of course, if your ideal first date isn't complete without the sloppiest joe imaginable, go for it. The right person will love you no matter how messily you eat, but avoiding these foods can make your first date go just a little smoother.
Ribs
As a general rule, any food that requires you to get your hands dirty probably isn't a good choice for a first date. When it comes to the worst first date foods, ribs and chicken wings are some of the worst ones around. These dishes have a lot going against them; for one thing, since the meat is still on the bone, you'll have to use your teeth and fingers to gnaw off every morsel. It's an intense experience that harkens back to our caveman days, and it's not exactly the most attractive display. To add more pressure, there's also the matter of how much you clean the bones of your ribs which may rouse judgement.
If that's not bad enough, wings and ribs are more often than not slathered with sauce, or at least a thick layer of seasoning that gets everywhere: All over your hands, lap, shirt, face, and other places you might not have even imagined. Between the messy sauce and the effort to scarf everything down, bone-in meals like ribs and wings are best stricken from the first date menu. If you're craving something savory and satisfying, go for a pork chop or steak that can be eaten neatly with a fork and knife.
Noodles
We already briefly covered how ordering something like spaghetti can leave your first date splattered with sauce, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how deadly noodles can be to romance. Regardless of the cuisine, any long, cooked noodle can end up causing a disturbance at the table. Unless you have the proper technique to eat noodles from different parts of the world the right way, eating anything from pho to ramen to chow mein with too much gusto can lead to a tablecloth damp with broth, and a very apprehensive dinner companion.
The solution to this is not to cut up your spaghetti noodles — that may be a whole other source of tension between you and your date. Instead, order a shorter pasta shape like penne, ziti, or rigatoni. For an eating experience that provides similar combinations of flavors and textures like noodle dishes, opt for rice-based recipes like fried rice or risotto. Anything that you can securely transport on a fork or spoon is likely a good option.
Super spicy food
Being able to handle extremely spicy food is certainly impressive, but you may want to hold off on demonstrating your skills if you're going out for the first time. This rule applies doubly to those who typically avoid spice. It's probably not the best idea for your first time eating a ghost pepper to be in front of someone you're trying to woo, even if it would make for a great story someday. Regardless of your spice tolerance, eating spicy can have a physical effect on your body. Sitting in front of your date drenched in sweat and red-faced with a runny nose is not the best look.
To make matters worse, spicy food can have an adverse effect on your tummy, which is why it's one of the worst things to eat before bed as well. The last thing anyone wants during a date is to have to sprint to the bathroom because they ate too much spice. Along with the usual suspects like peppers and hot sauce, horseradish and some mustards can end up having more heat than you bargained for. Even if you're working on increasing your spice tolerance, be mindful of how much spice is on your plate so you don't end up in a sticky situation. Ideally, the only spicy thing on your date should be the conversation!
Crab and lobster
To understand why hard-shelled seafood like crab and lobster is a bad choice for a first date meal, simply remember what it sounded like the last time you feasted on shellfish. There was likely a whole lot of crunching, sucking, and slurping. Imagine your face; it was no doubt joyous over your food, but nonetheless covered in a layer of butter and seasoning. Now imagine your date seeing you in the aftermath of eating crustaceans, and you'll have an idea as to why you should steer clear of ordering crab or lobster. In fact, you may want to avoid other seafood still in its shell like mussels or crawfish. As delicious as it is, many iterations of seafood leave you with sauce running down to your elbow and shells all over the table, which is probably more of a third date activity.
If you must have shellfish on your first date, you may be able to get away with the ordeal by taking your date to a seafood boil restaurant. If both of you are willing to embrace the mess, it may turn into a great bonding experience!
Garlic-heavy dishes
Unless you know for a fact that your date really likes the smell of hot garlic breath, you should steer clear of dishes made with a lot of garlic. And that doesn't just apply to those planning to kiss at the end of the night — if you want to be within a five foot radius of your date, garlic is not your friend. Garlic contains sulfur which causes especially pungent breath after it's broken down in your mouth. This also applies to onions, so be sure to thoroughly check the menu for anything that might contain the offending ingredients.
Unfortunately, it's likely that most of us will contract garlic breath at some point in our lives, but there are quick ways to counteract it, even if you're in the middle of a date. Chewing on fresh herbs like mint and parsley can help, as does drinking lots of water. Or, sneak a piece of gum or three and you should be good to go.
At the end of the day, the worst dish you can order on a first date is one that makes you feel unconfident. Avoiding these foods can set you up for success, but it's most important that you follow your heart ... and your stomach.