How Coca-Cola Plans On Combatting Price Hikes Due To Tariffs

On February 10, President Donald Trump announced new 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. This announcement followed the now delayed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which roused chaos, confusion, and anxiety across the globe. And though those plans now seem to be on ice, Trump's new tariffs, aimed at large imports of the metals from China, are set to take effect on March 12. In response to these incoming tariffs, Coca-Cola has drawn up its own plans to avoid potential price increases due to the inevitable rise in aluminum costs, which will no doubt impact Coca-Cola's canned beverages.

The company plans to expand its plastic bottled beverages. News of this shift comes from a phone call made by Coca-Cola chief executive officer James Quincey and the company's investors. According to the call's transcript, Quincey said that "if one package suffers some increase in input costs, we continue to have other packaging offerings that will allow us to compete in the affordability space." This is Coca-Cola's way of ensuring there are no significant price jumps, which could potentially slow sales.