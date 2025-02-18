Removing Burned Water Stains From Your Electric Stovetop Is Easier Than You Think

Let's set the scene. You're stirring a pot of boiling pasta and pull the spoon out, dribbling water around the pot. You go about making dinner, but after cleaning everything up, notice white stains all over your shiny glass cooktop. Now, your first inclination might be to grab a sponge and scrub them off but using cleaning agents that are extremely caustic in combination with abrasive sponges can actually damage your stovetop more by scratching it. Don't panic, though! There is an easy way to get rid of those pesky, burned-on water stains.

For light water stains, a good spritzing with vinegar might be enough to remove them. For tougher stains, look to tried-and-true baking soda. Not only can it help your baked goods rise, but baking soda can clean your oven and your electric stovetop. This is because baking soda can break down residue, while its mildly abrasive properties help gently scrub away stains and grease. For water stains, there are two ways you can use baking soda. You can make it into a paste and let it sit before scrubbing it or sprinkle it on and use soap and hot water to lightly scrub it away. Although many folks recommend using baking soda and vinegar, this is actually something you should avoid because the two basically cancel each other out.

Now, if the stains are proving particularly troublesome, you might consider using something like Cerama Bryte, a cleaner designed for electric stovetops. For water stains that have been left to bake for a long time, a cleaner like this can make removing them much more manageable.