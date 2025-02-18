The Beef That Tastes Just Like Wagyu For A Fraction Of The Price

Wagyu beef is known for its luxurious marbling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, but it comes with a hefty price tag, making it less of a kitchen staple and more of an occasional luxury. Although it's a divine cut of beef, its high cost necessitates a search for affordable alternatives that still flaunt some of its coveted characteristics. Enter Meltique beef.

Made to mimic the rich marbling and flavor of traditional Wagyu, Meltique beef is a relatively new technique introduced in 1984 by Hokubee Co., Ltd, a Japanese cattle company. Meltique beef is perfected via intramuscular fat injection, where animal fat or vegetable oil is injected into the muscle tissue of just about any cut of beef to give it the buttery goodness and quintessential marbling of true Wagyu without the astronomical cost, which can reach up to $250 per pound. In layman's terms, Meltique beef is DIY-Wagyu made from average cuts of steak not sourced from Japanese Wagyu cattle.

While the process might raise some eyebrows, Meltique beef is considered safe to eat and undergoes rigorous quality checks, making it a legitimate, safe, and surprisingly deceptive alternative to authentic Wagyu. Meltique beef isn't as popular as it is in other parts of the world compared to Japan and Australia, which can make it difficult to find in the United States, so it's unlikely to be found at your local supermarket. However, it's available at some online food retailers and may be in stock at specialty butchers near you.