Is Pommes Anna Just Another Name For Potato Gratin?

Few foods on the market have as varied a resume as the beloved potato. You can bake them, roast them, put them in a pie, and even eat their skin. There's herbed potato salad, potato soup, and bacony mashed potatoes. The pliable potato also stars in a number of layered dishes that might sound confusingly similar. Two classic French recipes in particular — pommes Anna and potatoes au gratin — both feature thinly sliced potatoes neatly stacked and cooked in the oven, but there's a difference.

Both dishes layer potatoes to create a delicate and delectable arrangement. Potatoes au gratin, or gratin dauphinois, is tender and velvety, with a bubbly brown top. Pommes Anna is a savory cake, sporting a crispy crust and a buttery, soft center. Pommes Anna is constructed with minimal ingredients – typically just butter, salt, and pepper (and, of course, the potatoes). Potatoes au gratin, on the other hand, is covered in a luxurious sauce, layered in creamy, savory cheeses, and is the best variety of potato to serve with steak.