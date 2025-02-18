Mexican-Inspired Fast Food Chains Are Surprisingly Great For Vegan Eats

If you're one of the millions of people around the world who stick to a vegan diet or simply want to reduce your meat and dairy consumption, it can be tricky to find suitable options at restaurants and fast food chains. Luckily, just as many mainstream grocery stores have become quite vegan-friendly in recent years, a number of major fast food chains have started offering significant vegan menu items. And it turns out that many of the best fast food restaurants for vegan meals are Mexican-inspired chains like Chipotle, Del Taco, and Taco Bell.

That's partially because many staple Mexican dishes, especially the ones most adaptable to fast-food menus, can be made entirely with plant-based ingredients like tortillas, beans, rice, veggies, and salsa — no awkward substitutions necessary. Sure, if you decide to eat vegan at one of these chains, you'll have to forgo the queso and sour cream (not to mention the taco meat), but it's certainly doable, and still pretty delicious.

Everyone needs to eat on-the-go sometimes, so chains like Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Qdoba have developed a great reputation among busy and frugal vegans. That in turn probably leads the companies to put more care into the vegan menus, since it's catering to an existent and loyal customer base.