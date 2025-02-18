Whiskey-Soaked Dates Bring Sweet, Boozy Flavor To Any Snack Board

For those not already adding dates to their snack board, this is the sign to start. This perfectly moist finger food is the ultimate choice to help balance out the savory flavors of crackers, cheese, and meat. Plus, dates are just as versatile as they are sophisticated. You can eat them by themselves or stuff with ingredients like goat cheese or crunchy pecans — what's not to like? If plain dates aren't your jam, or you're tired of all the bacon-wrapped or peanut butter-stuffed varieties, there is another underrated way to jazz up these nature's treats. The next time you're assembling a charcuterie or any snack board, try adding dates infused with your favorite whiskey to the platter.

The naturally rich, caramel flavor of dates (not to be confused with the sweet tang of prunes) pairs perfectly with the smooth, malty taste of whiskey. Soaking dates in this dark liquor gives them a heavenly soft texture, and each bite comes with a satisfying burst of whiskey flavor. It's the perfect sweet treat to eat with pretzels, hummus, brie cheese, and more.

To infuse dates with liquor, pour a bottle of whiskey into a jar of pitted dates, then seal and let soak. Your infused dates can be ready in as little as 24 hours. For a more intense infusion that will give your dates a punchier flavor and the whiskey sweeter notes, you can let this mixture sit for two to four weeks.