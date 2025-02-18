Whiskey-Soaked Dates Bring Sweet, Boozy Flavor To Any Snack Board
For those not already adding dates to their snack board, this is the sign to start. This perfectly moist finger food is the ultimate choice to help balance out the savory flavors of crackers, cheese, and meat. Plus, dates are just as versatile as they are sophisticated. You can eat them by themselves or stuff with ingredients like goat cheese or crunchy pecans — what's not to like? If plain dates aren't your jam, or you're tired of all the bacon-wrapped or peanut butter-stuffed varieties, there is another underrated way to jazz up these nature's treats. The next time you're assembling a charcuterie or any snack board, try adding dates infused with your favorite whiskey to the platter.
The naturally rich, caramel flavor of dates (not to be confused with the sweet tang of prunes) pairs perfectly with the smooth, malty taste of whiskey. Soaking dates in this dark liquor gives them a heavenly soft texture, and each bite comes with a satisfying burst of whiskey flavor. It's the perfect sweet treat to eat with pretzels, hummus, brie cheese, and more.
To infuse dates with liquor, pour a bottle of whiskey into a jar of pitted dates, then seal and let soak. Your infused dates can be ready in as little as 24 hours. For a more intense infusion that will give your dates a punchier flavor and the whiskey sweeter notes, you can let this mixture sit for two to four weeks.
Elevate more with your date-infused whiskey
In the name of preventing food waste, and giving yourself a sweet new syrupy liquor to add to your bar cart, don't throw away all that excess date-infused whiskey. Whiskey-infused dates are a great addition to a snack board, whereas date-infused whiskey can elevate a slew of dishes all on its own with flavor and moisture alike. For example, pouring an ounce or two of date whiskey into a classic cocktail like an Old-Fashioned can bring a sweet caramel depth to the drink. It will add a subtle but electric twist to that classic infusion of bitters and orange to make the best Old-Fashioned you've ever had. To use, first strain the whiskey mixture to remove any impurities left by the dates, then use in your cocktail recipe as usual.
If cocktails aren't in the cards, you can even infuse the liquor into baked goods. Desserts with a similar rich flavor to whiskey would pair best with this infusion, such as brownies or coffee-flavored cakes. Caramel-based desserts would also mesh well, such as a sticky toffee pudding or a dulce de leche cheesecake. Whether you signed up to bring a dessert, drinks, or a snack plate to the party, you're all set to go.