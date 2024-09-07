Prevent Over-Baked Cheesecake With A Clever Wooden Spoon Test

The soft and creamy texture of cheesecake paired with its sweet flavor makes this dessert a delight to enjoy after a hearty meal. The fact that there are so many types of cheesecakes with countless flavor variations just adds to its decadence. Though the process of making cheesecake is relatively straightforward, it can get a little finicky when determining when it's ready to pull out of the oven so it doesn't over-bake. This is where we recommend the wobble test.

Also known as the jiggle test, this clever trick uses a wooden spoon to assess whether the inside of the cheesecake is well-cooked. The first step, after you've popped the cheesecake batter in the oven, is to set your timer a few minutes shy of the actual cooking time. When the timer goes off open the oven door and with the wooden spoon in your dominant hand, tap the side of the springform baking pan lightly and observe how the cheesecake behaves.

If you see ripples and the batter jiggling outrightly, that means the cheesecake is still too wet inside hence needs a bit more time to cook through. If when tapping the pan, you see a slight wobble mostly from the very center of the cheesecake and notice that the outer parts of the cake have set, then it's ready. Any more time cooking and it'll over-bake, so turn off the oven and allow your dessert to cool while inside the oven before removing it.

