An Unlikely Trader Joe's Product Is The Secret Ingredient You Need For Delicious Homemade Ramen

Trader Joe's is celebrated for its creative snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals. Among the many hidden gems in the TJ's freezer aisle, customers can find one meaty provision that will take their homemade ramen from ordinary to extraordinary — beef birria.

Although the grocery chain's frozen beef birria is advertised for tacos, its rich, umami-packed flavor and protein-heavy quality bring a savory, satiating edge to a heaping pot of home-cooked ramen. Birria is typically stewed to develop juicy texture that makes it an apt choice for a brothy bowl of ramen. TJ's beef birria, made with garlic and chili peppers, is quickly prepared via microwave or stovetop, significantly reducing the time it would take to prepare compared to using raw beef. Simply cook the beef according to the instructions on the package, then add to your favorite ramen recipe. Of course, homemade doesn't necessarily have to mean scratch-made udon noodles and broth sourced from slow-simmered bones. The Trader Joe's beef birria can also give a bland batch of instant ramen a flavor upgrade worthy of a Michelin star. Who knows, you might just convince dinner guests that your own kitchen is one of the best ramen joints in the U.S.

If you're hesitant to incorporate frozen birria into your ramen because its flavor and consistency might fall flat, look to the testimonials. Speaking on the birria, one happy TJ's shopper on Reddit quipped "It's so delicious I gave it 5 stars out of 5 for convenience, taste, texture, and nutrition."