An Unlikely Trader Joe's Product Is The Secret Ingredient You Need For Delicious Homemade Ramen
Trader Joe's is celebrated for its creative snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals. Among the many hidden gems in the TJ's freezer aisle, customers can find one meaty provision that will take their homemade ramen from ordinary to extraordinary — beef birria.
Although the grocery chain's frozen beef birria is advertised for tacos, its rich, umami-packed flavor and protein-heavy quality bring a savory, satiating edge to a heaping pot of home-cooked ramen. Birria is typically stewed to develop juicy texture that makes it an apt choice for a brothy bowl of ramen. TJ's beef birria, made with garlic and chili peppers, is quickly prepared via microwave or stovetop, significantly reducing the time it would take to prepare compared to using raw beef. Simply cook the beef according to the instructions on the package, then add to your favorite ramen recipe. Of course, homemade doesn't necessarily have to mean scratch-made udon noodles and broth sourced from slow-simmered bones. The Trader Joe's beef birria can also give a bland batch of instant ramen a flavor upgrade worthy of a Michelin star. Who knows, you might just convince dinner guests that your own kitchen is one of the best ramen joints in the U.S.
If you're hesitant to incorporate frozen birria into your ramen because its flavor and consistency might fall flat, look to the testimonials. Speaking on the birria, one happy TJ's shopper on Reddit quipped "It's so delicious I gave it 5 stars out of 5 for convenience, taste, texture, and nutrition."
Jazzing up Trader Joe's birria ramen
A broth-rich bowl of ramen noodles that feature Trader Joe's beef birria is certainly enough to enjoy on its own. However, there are plenty of additional ingredients worth introducing to the bowl for even bigger, bolder flavor.
For a touch of heat, a dollop of sriracha or a spoonful of chili crunch can add some much-needed heat to the umami-forward taste of the ramen. Of course, you can hardly ever go wrong with a scattering of freshly-chopped jalapeños, too. For a punchy, allium-forward flair with a crunchy bite to complement the tender meat, top the bowl with diced white onions. And don't forget a flurry of cilantro for an aromatic, garden-fresh trim. And, of course, what's a bowl of ramen without an egg? Top your bowl of birria-threaded ramen with a soy-marinated soft-boiled egg for some salty, creamy richness before tying it all together with a spritz of lime juice. Wash it all down with an ice-cold Sapporo or some warm, toasty sake.
So, the next time you're cruising through those colorful Trader Joe's aisles, grab a pack of beef birria from the frozen section. After just one bite, this low-effort, Japanese Tex-Mex-fusion masterpiece will become a mainstay in your meal rotation.