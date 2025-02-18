Can You Make The Infamous Juicy Lucy Burger In The Air Fryer?

Who doesn't love a specially-curated burger with copious amounts of melted cheese? While Connecticut-style cheeseburgers are steamed and topped with melted cheese, Juicy Lucy burgers are sizable meat patties stuffed with cheese. Beyond preparing this one-of-a-kind burger in a hot pan over your stove, you may wonder if an air fryer can streamline the cooking process.

If you're familiar with ultra cheesy Juicy Lucy recipes, then you know the makings of this epic burger are broken down into a handful of distinct steps. Luckily, with a little bit of prep work, you can make this meaty delight in your air fryer with ease. Air fryers have a reputation for being highly efficient. Therefore, this appliance's interior convection-like fan can prepare multiple ingredients in no time.

To start, prepare your burgers by forming 2 pounds of beef into thin flat patties. Pile your cheese into the center of four patties and then cover with the remaining portions. To avoid cheese from spilling outward during the cooking process, when filling, break apart the American cheese slices and stack them toward the center of each patty. Additionally, press the edges of both patties together to ensure no cheese is visible from the outside.

When you're ready to cook your burgers, add a bit of oil to the base of your fryer basket to prevent your meat from sticking. Alternatively, use silicone or parchment paper liners to prevent any melted cheese from falling through the cracks.