The McDonald's Item With The Most Sodium Is A Popular Burger Choice

Despite its ups and downs over the decades, McDonald's remains the world's most popular fast-food restaurant chain. So, it's no surprise that with more than 38,000 locations in 100 countries, whenever you get a craving for a burger and fries there's probably a store nearby. We all know, however, that convenience doesn't always cooperate with dietary restrictions, so it's helpful to know which items are high in nutrients like saturated fat and cholesterol. One of their most popular burgers, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, for example, has the most sodium of anything on the menu.

Each burger is made with two 4-ounce all-beef patties and two slices of American cheese, plus toppings of slivered onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. The sandwich clocks in at 1,360 milligrams of sodium, which is 59% of the FDA's recommended daily value (DV) for an average adult. So if you're trying to stay under the 2,300-milligram daily limit, which is all the sodium a regular person needs to eat in one day, you might want to skip adding the large fries, which will add another 400 milligrams, leaving just 540 milligrams left for all the food you eat for the rest of the day. For an idea of how much that is, a quarter of a teaspoon of salt contains 581 milligrams of sodium.