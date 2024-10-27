The Popular McDonald's Burger You Should Avoid Ordering

Whether you believe Mcdonald's is the world's best burger chain or not, it's certainly its most popular. With estimated sales of 75 burgers per second and more than 41,000 locations worldwide (a count that's only growing), McDonald's tops the chart for nearly every metric of success. Burgers are the centerpiece of the chain's operation, and their list of offerings is both iconic and constantly shifting, with new items such as the Chicken Big Mac joining the pack every so often.

Given the potentially overwhelming list of options at this beloved chain, we took it upon ourselves to sort out the must-haves from the can-skips. Chowhound writer Katie Melynn ranked each McDonald's burger from worst to best, relying on her own taste buds (as well as her three kids') for their honest reviews. Taste, texture, and ingredient ratio were their primary points of comparison along with convenience and cost factors. Surprisingly, Melynn and her family found that they tended to prefer the simpler offerings over the bigger, more elaborate burgers.

With that in mind, the lowest ranked McDonald's burger was the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which Melynn determined was just too bulky — even for customers with large appetites. Because of the burger's colossal size and uneven meat to topping ratio, the Double-QPC was too beefy to be an enjoyable bite, especially since the patties are cooked to a well done state that makes them chewy and unappetizing.