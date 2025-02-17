How Costco Effectively Cleans Its Meat Rooms

A Costco membership can open up a world of possibilities. From the big-box chain's famed $4.99 rotisserie chicken to low prices on expensive ingredients like vanilla extract and olive oil, there are deals in every aisle if you know what to look for. Perhaps no department, however, pulls its weight more than the meat section, where you can get whole, untrimmed beef tenderloins or enough steaks to feed a crowd, all at warehouse prices. Another plus of the meat department is that it's spotlessly clean. Every night, the staff cleans and sanitizes the entire meat room from top to bottom with a foam disinfectant, then hoses it down. So, if you were worried about buying meat from Costco, you can now rest a little easier.

Costco's meat department is one of its biggest moneymakers, which means it moves quite a few steaks and chops. So, perhaps it makes sense that it cleans its processing area in much the same way that a commercial meat-packaging plant would. The cost of losing business if someone gets sick isn't worth the risk. In a TikTok video that's received over 336,000 likes as of this writing, @amybalsam0 caught a moment when the staff was hosing down all of the antibacterial foam at the end of the shift. "My son does this," one person commented on the video. "He says Costco is on another level of clean."