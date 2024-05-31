The One Food Department Boosting Costco's Profits In 2024

In the company's earnings call on Thursday, Costco's meat department received praise from President and CEO Ron Vachris. While he didn't get into the fine details of how much money the department is bringing to the table, he did speak to its overall growth — and the products driving it.

When answering a question from Peter Benedict, an analyst at Robert W. Baird and Company, about interesting observations of member behavior, Vachris reflected on meat as opposed to other grocery areas. "You know, it's a very healthy environment from what we see from our members right now," he said. "If you take a category such as our meat department, which is growing very nicely, a lot of volume being driven in ground beef, and our new everyday lower price on boneless, skinless chicken breast, [is] really driving a lot of volume in us there, while wagyu beef and prime are growing at a great clip for us as well."

Clearly, the wholesaler's meat department is doing well, thanks to its varied offerings. Costco sells a wide range of poultry cuts, from the aforementioned boneless, skinless chicken breast and thighs to drumsticks and wings. Members can even opt for air-chilled chicken, which involves water-free processing for improved flavor and texture. In terms of red meat, Costco carries USDA Choice and USDA Prime beef — the latter being particularly popular and the highest grade of the eight that the USDA issues — in all kinds of cuts.

