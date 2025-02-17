How Long Shredded Cabbage In A Bag Really Lasts (And When To Throw It Out)

Whether you're sautéeing it or using it to make some tzatziki coleslaw, bagged shredded cabbage is a total time saver that keeps you from having to finely chop a whole head yourself. However, if you have a bag of shredded cabbage that's been sitting in your fridge for a while, you might not be sure whether or not it's still okay to use. A bag of shredded cabbage, unopened, usually lasts up to the date on the package, assuming it was kept cool and the bag undamaged. However, once opened, the cabbage should be used within two to three days. That said, these guidelines aren't set in stone. It's always important to examine your shredded cabbage before using it, even if you've just bought it.

One of the first things you notice about cabbage that's past its prime is a change in color and texture. Cabbage should always have pretty firm leaves and a rich green or purple color, depending on the type you're using. If you notice any wilting, brown spots, or a slimy texture, it's time to toss the mix. Likewise, if you open the bag and there's a funky sour smell, the cabbage is beyond saving. Of course, while pre-shredded cabbage is convenient, buying a whole cabbage might be the better bet for some folks and specific recipes. Sure, it requires a bit more prep work, but there are some benefits that should be considered before reaching for a pre-shredded bag.