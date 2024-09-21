How To Prevent Your Cabbage Steaks From Falling Apart
Cabbage may not be the most glamorous vegetable in your produce drawer, but how you prepare it can make a huge difference. That's why we love roasting cabbage steaks in the oven. Generally, roasted vegetables taste better — the high oven heat turns this cruciferous vegetable into a crispy and slightly charred delight with a tender middle. However, one challenge with preparing cabbage steaks is figuring out how to keep them intact. Luckily there are a few tips to ensure your veggie doesn't fall apart.
Start by choosing the right type of cabbage. A sturdy variety with tightly packed leaves like white or green cabbage is preferred since the compact nature helps the cabbage stay together. Avoid types that have loose leaves like the napa and savoy cabbages. Additionally, use the freshest cabbage head you can get since it'll be more sturdy than one that has stayed in storage for too long and now has flimsy leaves.
With the right cabbage in hand, the next most crucial step to prevent falling apart is cutting it correctly. After removing the outermost damaged leaves, place the cabbage on its side and cut across to produce cross-sectional slices. But most importantly, make the slices thick enough — about 1 inch — since thinner slices have a higher chance of coming undone while cooking.
Make cabbage wedges
Another simple tip to prevent your cabbage steaks from falling apart is cutting them into wedges. With this method, instead of cross-sectional slices, you'll cut the cabbage from the crown to the stem such that the core of the cabbage remains in place to hold the leaves together.
Start by cutting off the protruding cabbage stem to create a stable base on which the head will stand without rolling around. Position the cabbage upright and cut through the middle from the top to make two halves. One at a time, place the cabbage halves flat side down and cut it into quarters longitudinally, then section each quarter into two to make eighths. If your cabbage head is huge, you can cut the eighths into two to make them reasonably sized. Try to make the pieces as equal in size as possible so they cook at the same rate, and ensure each wedge gets a share of the core running through the middle to hold it together.
Handle cabbage steak with care
Although following the cutting tips above will help prevent your cabbage steaks from falling apart, it doesn't mean the veggie will be completely immune to unfurling. That's why you also need to handle the pieces with care. After cutting the steaks into circular slices or wedges, if you want to lift them, use both hands or a wide spatula to support the cabbage from underneath. This prevents the leaves from pulling apart or breaking away from the core. When you place the cabbage steaks on a baking sheet, laying them close to each other with the sides touching can help prevent unfurling during cooking. When applying cooking oil or sauce using a pastry brush, do so with a gentle hand to avoid spreading out the leaves.
Finally, any time you want to flip the cabbage steaks or transfer them from the baking sheet after cooking, grab a wide spatula, such as a fish spatula. Slide the spatula under the steaks, one at a time, to support the entire piece as you lift or turn. Follow these tips and you'll be able to maintain the structure of your cabbage steaks so they'll look as good as they taste.