How To Prevent Your Cabbage Steaks From Falling Apart

Cabbage may not be the most glamorous vegetable in your produce drawer, but how you prepare it can make a huge difference. That's why we love roasting cabbage steaks in the oven. Generally, roasted vegetables taste better — the high oven heat turns this cruciferous vegetable into a crispy and slightly charred delight with a tender middle. However, one challenge with preparing cabbage steaks is figuring out how to keep them intact. Luckily there are a few tips to ensure your veggie doesn't fall apart.

Advertisement

Start by choosing the right type of cabbage. A sturdy variety with tightly packed leaves like white or green cabbage is preferred since the compact nature helps the cabbage stay together. Avoid types that have loose leaves like the napa and savoy cabbages. Additionally, use the freshest cabbage head you can get since it'll be more sturdy than one that has stayed in storage for too long and now has flimsy leaves.

With the right cabbage in hand, the next most crucial step to prevent falling apart is cutting it correctly. After removing the outermost damaged leaves, place the cabbage on its side and cut across to produce cross-sectional slices. But most importantly, make the slices thick enough — about 1 inch — since thinner slices have a higher chance of coming undone while cooking.

Advertisement