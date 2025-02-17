This Elusive Dr Pepper Flavor Was Made For Festive Moments

Dr Pepper is no stranger to its unique variations. Like the limited edition Dark Berry that was released in 2022 alongside the "Jurassic World Dominion" movie or the short-lived Creamy Coconut, there is one specific Dr Pepper product that soda fiends may not be able to get their hands on. This is the extremely rare Icing On The Cake flavor of Dr Pepper.

This particular flavor is actually not even available in stores (and never has been), and it has only ever been acquired by being a member of the Pepper Pack, the official Dr Pepper fan club that can only be entered via an accepted application for the soda's biggest fans. Accepted members are part of the Pepper Perks Program, and must have a social media account that showcases their love for Dr Pepper. Those in the Pepper Pack are brand ambassadors for Dr Pepper, which is where the Icing On The Cake comes into play.