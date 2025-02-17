This Elusive Dr Pepper Flavor Was Made For Festive Moments
Dr Pepper is no stranger to its unique variations. Like the limited edition Dark Berry that was released in 2022 alongside the "Jurassic World Dominion" movie or the short-lived Creamy Coconut, there is one specific Dr Pepper product that soda fiends may not be able to get their hands on. This is the extremely rare Icing On The Cake flavor of Dr Pepper.
This particular flavor is actually not even available in stores (and never has been), and it has only ever been acquired by being a member of the Pepper Pack, the official Dr Pepper fan club that can only be entered via an accepted application for the soda's biggest fans. Accepted members are part of the Pepper Perks Program, and must have a social media account that showcases their love for Dr Pepper. Those in the Pepper Pack are brand ambassadors for Dr Pepper, which is where the Icing On The Cake comes into play.
How to acquire Icing On The Cake
In 2019, American members of the Pepper Pack were sent a six-pack of Icing On The Cake Dr Pepper cans for their birthday (with an adorable sprinkle-covered design in a unique cake-themed case, of course). The birthday kit also included confetti, a balloon, and a birthday hat, along with a sweet note about the limited birthday cake-flavored Dr Pepper and a happy birthday wish from the Dr Pepper Team. However, there have not been any photos of the Icing On The Cake flavor posted after 2020, leading most diehard Dr Pepper fans to believe that the Icing On The Cake flavor may have been retired shortly after.
While it may be nearly impossible to try the Icing On The Cake flavor, perhaps sticking to in-store Dr Pepper flavors (like the best-of-the-best Diet Dr Pepper) will be just as delicious and just a little less exciting.