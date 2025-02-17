The Brand That Might Be Behind Trader Joe's Pretzel Slims

Trader Joe's is one of those chains that's beloved not only for its customer experience and breadth of offerings, but its proprietary products. These private-label favorites are part of how Trader Joe's keeps its prices cheap, but they also create loyal customers out of what may otherwise be casual shoppers.

While TJ's superfans may clamor for packages of the store's name-brand snacks, some also go down deep rabbit holes attempting to determine who is actually behind making those products. One especially popular mainstay in the Trader Joe's canon is the pretzel slims, which are much like regular pretzels — if they were steamrolled. These flat, crispy, salty treats may not be unfamiliar to snacking experts, though, as they bear a strong resemblance to Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps.

The speculation that Snack Factory is the true producer of the beloved TJ's product goes beyond appearance, however. A glance at the strikingly similar ingredients list on both packages deepens this theory. Snack Factory's label starts with enriched wheat flour, followed by sugar, salt, and malt syrup, while the Trader Joe's version lists unbleached enriched flour, invert sugar syrup, salt, and malted barley.