The Best Substitutes For Roquefort According To A Cheese Expert

True Roquefort cheese –- with a capital R -– is a legal French designation for cheese that must be made of raw sheep's milk and aged in limestone caves in southern France. Roquefort –- with a lower case R –- is a Food and Drug Administration designation for sheep's milk blue cheese made here in the United States. For those who want to stick with a sheep milk cheese, Molly Browne of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recommends Deer Creek The Indigo Bunting, which includes a dose of cow cream. The cow cream, Browne tells Chowhound, "transforms the cheese into a dense, silky, delicious option."

Another great mixed milk option she recommends is Breezy Blue from Kingston Creamery. "This is a blend of cow and goat milk that yields a toasty, savory, zippy blue that I am absolutely craving these days," Brown explains. She says you also can't go wrong with Hook's Original Blue, which is made by Wisconsin master cheesemaker Tony Hook.

If you're unsure whether you're a blue cheese or Roquefort fan, you may be enticed by some sweet and savory options. Some of these cheeses pair well with Girl Scout cookies or, perhaps, you could use a bit of blue cheese in your ice cream. With these options and Browne's suggestions, you'll eventually become a fan.