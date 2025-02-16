Do Stanley Cups Really Have Lead In Them? What To Know

For many water drinkers and undercover Diet Coke enjoyers, Stanley cups are a must-have. They are large, hefty, and vacuum-sealed to maintain coolness of your drink. Some have described their Stanley as an "emotional support water bottle," and considering the fact that many Quencher models weigh about a pound (about as much as a small puppy), that claim holds some water. The portable cups are popular among many demographics, from moms on the go to middle schoolers in the know. New Stanley releases have caused mayhem in retail establishments, with many rushing to grab the newest cup to add to their collection. However, there has also been buzz of a different sort in the Stanley community. Some Stanley devotees have raised alarms about possible lead content in Stanley products.

Several Stanley devotees have posted to social media, indicating that the cups have come up positive for lead in at-home tests. So, should you toss your Stanley? Well, probably not. Stanley posted a response to its website, noting that its products do contain lead. However, according to the statement, the lead is "...covered with a durable stainless-steel layer, making them inaccessible to consumers." The lead is added as a form of its vacuum-sealing process and, if your cup is not damaged, should be covered by an exterior shell. The customers who found lead were using a damaged cup, wherein the lead pellet is exposed. The pellet can be found at the bottom of the water bottle. For this reason, you should dispose of any damaged Stanley products.